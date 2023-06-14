Trial date set for Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking deaths

The trial for a Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her son and faking their deaths has been scheduled.

Dawn Walker is set to stand trial November 20-24 at Saskatoon Provincial Court.

Walker is accused of abducting her 7-year-old son and staging their deaths.

She faces a string of charges including child abduction, forging a passport, identity theft and public mischief.

Walker has pleaded not guilty to all charges before her.

After extensive searches spanning two weeks, the pair were found safe in Oregon City, Ore.

Following her arrest, Walker released a statement that said she was “left with no choice.” Her family alleges she was a victim of domestic abuse.

The Saskatoon Police Service said officers “thoroughly investigated” Walker’s domestic violence allegations, but no charges were laid.

U.S. court documents say Walker made a checklist before fleeing — which included dying her hair and covering her tattoo.

Walker decided to have her trial heard by a judge and not a jury.