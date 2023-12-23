Train collides with 2 pedestrians in Saskatoon: Police

A collision between a train and two pedestrians in Saskatoon occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency crews, Saskatoon police, and CP police were on scene at 20th Street W and Avenue K S around 3 a.m., according to a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Traffic restrictions were in place in the area but have since been lifted.

-This is a developing story, more details will be provided when they become available…