SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Train collides with 2 pedestrians in Saskatoon: Police

    Saskatoon Police

    A collision between a train and two pedestrians in Saskatoon occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

    Emergency crews, Saskatoon police, and CP police were on scene at 20th Street W and Avenue K S around 3 a.m., according to a news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

    Traffic restrictions were in place in the area but have since been lifted.

    -This is a developing story, more details will be provided when they become available…

