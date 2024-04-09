Traffic restricted on College Drive at Wiggins Avenue following a collision

Saskatoon police blocked roads on College Drive and Wiggins Avenue North after a motor vehicle collision Tuesday morning.

In a news release published at 9:25 a.m. Saskatoon police said they were responding to the collision and the service's collision analyst unit had been called to the scene.

Traffic is fully restricted on College Drive between Clarence Avenue North and Preston Avenue North, according to police.

(Chad Hills/CTV News)

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said four vehicles were involved in the collision.

“Crews assisted ambulance personnel with patient care, loading the patient into the ambulance,” SFD said.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route of travel through the area.

“Access to hospital services is being maintained for those who require it,” the release said.

Saskatoon police have said it will provide an update when restrictions are removed or when new details emerge.