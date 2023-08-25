'Time to pass the torch': Long time Saskatoon MLA Don Morgan not seeking re-election in 2024

Long time Sask. Party MLA Don Morgan has announced he will not be seeking re-election in 2024.

Morgan, who has been MLA for Saskatoon Southeast since 2003, made the announcement on social media Friday morning.

“It is with some sadness that I am announcing that I will not be running in the 2024 election,” Morgan said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I have had five terms and it is time to pass the torch onto someone else,” Morgan said.

Morgan added that his health is currently good and he would like to travel and spend more time with his wife, Sandy.

Morgan, who will be 74 at the time of the next election said he feels voters should have an opportunity to have a fresh face representing them.

He thanked his family, friends, voters, workers, donors and volunteers.

“They are the ones who deserve the credit for where our province has gone and is going,” Morgan said.

Morgan said he will continue to serve the citizens of Saskatoon Southeast until the election that is currently set for October 2024.

Three other MLAs, Delbert Kirsch, Fred Bradshaw and Dana Skoropad, announced on Friday they will also not seek re-election in 2024.