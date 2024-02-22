SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Three Sask. men charged following a robbery in a parking lot

    Prince Albert police
    Share

    Three Sask. men were arrested and charged after a robbery in a parking lot in the 2800 block of 6th Avenue East in Prince Albert.

    On Wednesday around 10:05 p.m. police observed four individuals were demanding personal belongings from two victims, according to a news release.

    Police said during the search they recovered a firearm and a knife.

    Two 18-year-olds, Daniel English and Cashton Bear-Paquette, are charged with robbery with a firearm, and a 17-year-old was charged with robbery with a firearm, according to police.

    All three made their first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Thursday.

    Police didn’t say if the fourth individual officers observed is facing any charges.

    They’re investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

