    Three Sask. men arrested in forcible confinement case

    police
    Three men were arrested and charged in connection with a forcible confinement incident that occurred Monday.

    At about 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call from a home in the 700 block of Matheson Drive where members of the tactical support unit and patrol arrested the suspects without incident, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a release.

    Police said the men ages 19, 20, and 36 are each facing a charge of forcible confinement.

    A 34-year-old woman was located at the scene and with no physical injuries.

    According to police, a second 19-year-old man found at the scene was charged with breach of a conditional sentence.  

