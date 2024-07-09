'This isn't safe': Saskatoon woman's vehicle broken into three times in five days

On Tuesday morning, Toni Mackinnon discovered her car had been broken into — again. She says it's the third time in less than a week.

Friday was the first one.

"I woke up four days ago to my car window smashed and my seats broken," Mackinnon told CTV News, describing shattered glass "left everywhere."

She said government papers with her identification were stolen, along with CDs.

The second break-in happened on Sunday. Mackinnon said a man ripped the plastic she used to cover her broken window, and he was still inside her vehicle when she approached.

"I was shook to say the least, but he got out right away," Mackinnon said.

"My car reeked of marijuana."

Mackinnon said she'll have to pay a deductible of $750 to fix the damage.

The break-ins all took place in the parking lot under the Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge, where there are spots dedicated to residents of Clinkskill Manor.

"I just don't know what to do. I don't know who to go to ... because this isn't safe," Mackinnon said.

Mackinnon said vehicle break-ins under the bridge have gotten out of control, with other Clinkskill residents sharing similar experiences.

"It's not right. It has to stop now," resident Danielle Huston said.

Huston is calling for the lights under the bridge to be fixed, in an effort to deter crime.

"If it's brighter, they would probably think twice about breaking into vehicles," Huston told CTV News.

She said the lights, posted on the poles, have been broken for years.

The City of Saskatoon said it’s looking into whether the lights are on private property or if they are city-maintained. The city says it's sending an electrician to investigate on Wednesday.

Huston is also calling for a stronger police presence in the area.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said Clinkskill Manor is part of the police's Crime Free Multi-Housing program.

The program includes three phases: safety training with a building manager, inspection of the building's security features and a meeting with residents.

Karen Farmer, the program coordinator, said Clinkskill has yet to take part in the third phase.

"The last phase is to work with the residents and meet with the residents and introduce them to a nice community liaison officer here. We have yet to do that with the residents there," Farmer told CTV News.

SPS said so far this year, it has received 25 calls for service in the area that includes the parking lot, with only three theft-from-vehicle offences reported.

Farmer said it's important victims of vehicle vandalism report it to police "so that perhaps when there are officers patrolling by they know that that's a hotspot.”

Saskatoon residents can file a vehicle vandalism report online.

A spokesperson for SPS said police resources get allocated "to areas where they're most effective."

Fifteen alternative response officers and 18 members of the bike unit patrol downtown and Riversdale.