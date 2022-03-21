'This is coming together so fast': Saskatoon family prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees

In as little as three weeks, a Saskatoon family will be expanding their household as they prepare to welcome Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion.

“Instead of three kids which we’re used to, we’ll have five kids in three weeks,” Vitaliy Kushnir told CTV News.

They’re looking forward to having their household expand. They’re bringing their long-time friend’s children to stay with them in Saskatoon.

It’s that generosity to open hearts and homes that the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Saskatchewan, which is overseeing some of the refugee influx, sees a lot these days.

“The outpouring of support from Saskatchewan people has been incredible,” executive director Danylo Puderak said.

That welcoming attitude, combined with the facts that many people in Ukraine have connections here and the cost of living is lower, makes our province one of the popular choices. The provincial government is also making it appealing, Puderak said.

“As many that want to come here are welcome to come here and you have access to all provincially-funded settlement services, medical care and you can have a job,” he said.

Puderak is encountering many moving parts in the planning process. Many of those who will arrive only speak Ukrainian. Moms coming with small kids will need childcare so they can learn English and work.

“At times it seems really overwhelming because this is coming together so fast,” he says.

The Kushnirs will see 16-year-old Kyrilo come in April and hope to enroll him into Holy Cross High School. His sister Christina is also coming, and the plan is to have her work at the couple’s Ukrainian store in Saskatoon.

Right now, they’re getting paperwork done for the pair and then they’ll start arranging flights.

“When people leave their life over there, they are not ready to leave or go anywhere, so it’s such a challenge for them,” Kushnir said.

Ukrainians could start arriving later this week.