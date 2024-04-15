Third suspect charged with murder in February Saskatoon shooting

A third person faces a first-degree murder charge for a fatal Saskatoon shooting in February.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and appeared in court on Monday afternoon, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

This is the third person arrested in the investigation. Two other men, 37 and 34, were arrested earlier this month in North Battleford and Saskatoon.

All three stand charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 48-year-old man at a home in the 200 block of Avenue I South on Feb. 17.

Officers were called to the home around 12:25 a.m., finding the man suffering rom a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after being transported to hospital.