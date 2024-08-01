Third person faces murder charge in Pacific Heights killing

A third person faces a murder charge in the death of Lee Perkins, a 25-year-old Alberta man whose body was found in a home in Saskatoon’s Pacific Heights neighbourhood in February.

On Wednesday, police charged 32-year-old Dillon Singler with first-degree murder. Singler was already incarcerated on unrelated charges at the time, according to the Saskatoon police.

He’s the third person charged in the killing.

Police discovered Perkins’ body when executing a search warrant on a home in the 600 block of Lisgar Avenue in the early hours of Feb. 3.

Saskatchewan’s police watchdog the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is also involved, since an officer shot one of the suspects outside the home during the raid.

The wounded suspect, Edin Vrazalica, was later charged with first-degree murder, alongside 32-year-old Chantal Lee McLaren.

The two were later also charged with offering an indignity to human remains.