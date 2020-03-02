SASKATOON -- The U of S Huskies men’s hockey team was crowned Canada West champions in front of a sold-out crowd at Merlis Belsher Place on Saturday.

"They’re outstanding students, they’re what Huskies should be," Huskies coach Dave Adolph said post-game, adding he was thrilled to win at home.

The Huskies beat the UBC Thunderbirds 3-1 after winning the first game 3-0.

Levi Cable was crucial for the Huskies victory, netting the game-winning and insurance goals.

The Huskies now have their sights set to the 2020 University Cup in Halifax, which runs from March 12 to 15.