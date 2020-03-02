'They’re what Huskies should be': Huskies crowned Canada West hockey champs
Published Monday, March 2, 2020 11:17AM CST
The U of S Huskies men’s hockey team pose for a team photo on Feb. 29, 2020.
SASKATOON -- The U of S Huskies men’s hockey team was crowned Canada West champions in front of a sold-out crowd at Merlis Belsher Place on Saturday.
"They’re outstanding students, they’re what Huskies should be," Huskies coach Dave Adolph said post-game, adding he was thrilled to win at home.
The Huskies beat the UBC Thunderbirds 3-1 after winning the first game 3-0.
Levi Cable was crucial for the Huskies victory, netting the game-winning and insurance goals.
The Huskies now have their sights set to the 2020 University Cup in Halifax, which runs from March 12 to 15.