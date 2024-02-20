‘They’re home’: 22 buffalo returned to Sask. after over a century absence

Buffalo returned to Witchekan Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan on Monday after a century and a half of absence.

For many years, buffalos have been a source of food, clothing, and tools for indigenous communities.

“The sacred buffalo provided all that for our First Nations people to live, thrive, and survive off the land,” said Bobby Cameron, Chief of the Federation of Indigenous Nations.

Cameron said they plan to share this gift with other First Nations communities once the herd has grown large enough.

“The gift of giving and sharing is a part of our culture,” Cameron said.

Raymon Harris, Chief of Witchekan Lake First Nation said the buffalo are seen as a powerful spirit that symbolizes Indigenous identity and culture.

“They remind us of a long time ago when our people used to roam freely,” Harris said. “They are more than just animals to us.”

Ron and Karen Steckly donated the herd to Witchekan Lake First Nation.

They have been involved with First Nations communities for over ten years.

“It is just as exciting today as it was the first day,” Steckly said. “It is very rewarding.”

Twenty-two buffalo were brought to Witchekan Lake First Nation, including 20 pregnant females and two bulls.