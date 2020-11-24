SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan health officials are providing more insight into where COVID-19 transmission is occurring outside the home

While household transmission is still the most likely source of new COVID-19 cases, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has shared a list of the top 10 sources of community transmission based on recent data.

25 per cent — Recreation/recreational facilities (e.g., ice rinks, bingo halls, bowling alleys, casinos)

17 per cent — Gatherings (e.g., weddings, funerals, house parties, celebrations, break rooms)

14 per cent — Group homes, shelters, outreach programs

8 per cent — Educational institutions (cases more likely in teachers/staff; in students, test positivity is higher in 14 to 19 year olds)

8 per cent — Food services establishments (cases more likely among co-workers)

7 per cent — Long-term care, retirement and personal care homes

6 per cent — Fitness centres

6 per cent — Transportation and trades (e.g., taxi drivers, medical taxis, meat packing facilities)

5 per cent — Nightclubs

2 per cent — Places of worship

According to the SHA, all 10 categories share common risk factors, including shared indoor airspace, difficulty maintaining physical distance and practicing proper hand hygiene.