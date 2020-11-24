Advertisement
These are the top 10 COVID-19 transmission sites outside the home in Sask.
Published Tuesday, November 24, 2020 12:09PM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan health officials are providing more insight into where COVID-19 transmission is occurring outside the home
While household transmission is still the most likely source of new COVID-19 cases, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has shared a list of the top 10 sources of community transmission based on recent data.
- 25 per cent — Recreation/recreational facilities (e.g., ice rinks, bingo halls, bowling alleys, casinos)
- 17 per cent — Gatherings (e.g., weddings, funerals, house parties, celebrations, break rooms)
- 14 per cent — Group homes, shelters, outreach programs
- 8 per cent — Educational institutions (cases more likely in teachers/staff; in students, test positivity is higher in 14 to 19 year olds)
- 8 per cent — Food services establishments (cases more likely among co-workers)
- 7 per cent — Long-term care, retirement and personal care homes
- 6 per cent — Fitness centres
- 6 per cent — Transportation and trades (e.g., taxi drivers, medical taxis, meat packing facilities)
- 5 per cent — Nightclubs
- 2 per cent — Places of worship
According to the SHA, all 10 categories share common risk factors, including shared indoor airspace, difficulty maintaining physical distance and practicing proper hand hygiene.