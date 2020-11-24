SASKATOON -- An active COVID-19 outbreak is underway in the trauma and orthopedic unit at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

The health authority declares an outbreak when two or more people test positive for COVID-19 and the cases are linked to a specific, non-household setting.

The outbreak was first declared on Nov. 20.

As of Monday afternoon, 36 people were receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and nine in intensive care, according to the province.

There were 859 active cases in the Saskatoon area.