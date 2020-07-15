Advertisement
'There's no need': Saskatoon police ask public to stop reporting vehicles with U.S. plates
Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020 10:59AM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service Traffic Unit says people don’t need to report American license plates on the road.
In a Twitter post, police said that while entry restrictions exist, trans-border traffic is still allowed for essential purposes.
Police direct the public to https://cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/services/covid/menu-eng.html to learn more about the border restrictions.
Travel restrictions between Canada and America have been extended for non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21, the fourth time they have been renewed since March 21.