SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service Traffic Unit says people don’t need to report American license plates on the road.

In a Twitter post, police said that while entry restrictions exist, trans-border traffic is still allowed for essential purposes.

Police direct the public to https://cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/services/covid/menu-eng.html to learn more about the border restrictions.

Travel restrictions between Canada and America have been extended for non-essential travel until at least Aug. 21, the fourth time they have been renewed since March 21.