The Saskatoon Berries baseball team now has a logo

Saskatoon’s WCBL baseball team has revealed its logo.

The Saskatoon Berries took to social media Thursday in a video unveil that featured a pie being divided up, showing off the logo of a Saskatoon berry with a baseball bat at the bottom of the plate.

The video had been viewed nearly 40,000 times on Twitter by early Thursday afternoon.

An online vote was held with 10 fan-suggested names for people to choose, later narrowed to four finalists: the Cobra Chickens, the Saskatoon Berries, the River Pirates and the Bridge Pigeons.

We asked AI to come up with mascots for Saskatoon's new baseball team. It didn't go well.

Saskatoon Entertainment Group (SEG), which also owns the Blades hockey franchise and the Rush lacrosse team, will add the baseball team to its portfolio.

Joe Carnahan has been named as the team’s head coach, according to the team’s website.

The team will hit the field at the Gordie Howe Sports Complex in 2024.

Saskatoon previously had a WCBL team from 2002 through 2014 called the Yellowjackets.