SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is asking people who have contracted COVID-19 to notify their own close contacts.

“Positive COVID-19 cases are surging, as well as the number of close contacts being identified by cases,” the SHA said in a news release.

“This surge combined with limited public health resources has resulted in an inability to provide timely notification to individuals who may have been exposed and are at risk.”

The SHA says it will:

Notify people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and provide isolation education.

Educate them on who is a close contact and what information to provide to their close contacts

Continue to identify persons testing positive in healthcare settings, vulnerable populations, long term care and other congregate living settings to allow outbreak prevention and control measures to be implemented

According to the provincial dashboard, the seven-day average of new cases has increased 63 per cent to 302 over the past week.

