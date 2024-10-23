Newcomer Ukrainians get taste of home in Saskatoon with youth scouting group Plast

With the war in Ukraine still going on and Saskatchewan now home to hundreds of newcomers fleeing the attacks, there’s been a resurgence of a youth group here in Saskatoon.

The group promotes a connection to Ukraine, it’s language and culture, and it’s part of the scouting organization in Europe. Nissa Baran is one of the new leaders and proudly wears the uniform which represents her involvement in Plast, which is The Ukrainian Youth Organization of Canada.

“So Plast gives a place for youth to become responsible citizens and community leaders while maintaining their language and their ties to Ukraine and its cultural heritage,” Baran told CTV News.

Plast started in Ukraine in 1912. It has 75 branches in Canada which started around 1950.

In Saskatoon, newcomer Ukrainians have reinvigorated the group, which has been dormant since 2002 when membership fell off. This past weekend marked its official start.

“The Ukrainian community here in Saskatoon grows as Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine has been persisting, some of those families actually did belong to branches of Plast back in their hometowns in Ukraine,” she says.

The uniforms may seem familiar to anyone who was involved with Scouts or Girl Guides.

“The organization was modeled after the scouting movements in Europe back in the early 1900s.”

The scouting similarities also include camp experiences, earning badges for skills and community service as well as international jamborees being held.

Baran is considered a senior member and can still be active in the organization — everyone who joins as a child or youth is given lifetime status as a member.

Baran follows in her parents’ footsteps as a member — she’s excited to have her children join.

“I have great memories. I've made lots of friends, some of which still maintain contact with [those] who don't even live here,” she said.

The 50 children and youth who joined the local group will meet every week, speaking only Ukrainian.

“There has been a lot of interest lately with newcomers who know about it and the values that it provides to children as they're growing up. They want to maintain those ties to Ukraine and their language and their culture.”

Baran’s excited to be a part of the new era of the organization as a leader here with an importance being placed on Ukrainian culture at a crucial time in the country’s history.