Flair Airlines ending Saskatoon routes in November

Canada's discount airline is suspending operations to and from Saskatoon.

Flair Airline's last Saskatoon route, to Toronto, is coming to an end.

Flair says it’s suspending flights "on certain underperforming routes in order to focus on bringing higher frequency and lower fares to Canadians,” according to an Oct. 10 announcement.

"While this adjustment means temporarily suspending several services, most notably to Montreal, Flair remains committed to its core mission of making travel more accessible for Canadians by focusing on routes with the highest demand."

In an email to CTV News, Flair Airlines said the last scheduled Saskatoon-Toronto flight will be Nov. 25 — just ahead of Christmas travel.

The Saskatoon airport called Flair’s move "unfortunate."

"We continue to actively discuss and pursue the effective return of Flair to Saskatoon," a spokesperson for the airport told CTV News in an email.

"The Toronto (and Vancouver) routes operated by Flair remain well served by other airlines (seasonally and year-round) to ensure connectivity for our community to these important hub destinations."

Flair says it plans on adding more aircraft to its fleet in 2025.