Saskatoon Public Library workers in strike position after rejecting tentative agreement

Saskatoon Public Library workers are in a strike position following the rejection of a tentative agreement with the employer.

According to CUPE 2669, the union representing about 270 Saskatoon Public Library workers, the tentative agreement was rejected because it did not adequately address workers’ concerns.

Key concerns raised by the union include inadequate health and safety measures and insufficient wage increases.

The union says one important measure which was not addressed in the tentative agreement was the provision to ensure that no employee will have to work alone at a service point.

"There has been a dramatic increase in violent incidents in libraries," said Paige Yellowlees, communications coordinator for CUPE 2669.

Half of Saskatchewan municipal library workers surveyed in 2022 reported experiencing violence on the job.

In April, four city libraries were forced to cut their hours of operation after an employee and security guard were allegedly assaulted at the Confederation branch.

"Not only is it unsafe for library workers to work alone, but it directly impacts the level of service we can provide for our patrons,” said Yellowlees.

The union has been without a contract since June 2023.

In June 2024, Saskatoon Public Library workers voted 95 per cent in favor of job action, up to and including a full withdrawal of services.

CTV News has reached out to the Saskatoon Public Library for comment and is awaiting a response.