'Dangerous and unsafe workplaces': Saskatoon Public Library workers vote for job action

Saskatoon Public Library (SPL) staff have overwhelmingly voted in favour of job action over wages and concerns about violent incidents at work.

According to a spokesperson for CUPE 2669, which represents about 270 workers at Saskatoon city libraries, 95 per cent of participating members voted in favour of job action “up to and including a full withdrawal of services.”

The union, which has been without a contract since June 2023, says talks broke down after months of bargaining over a dispute over wage increases and “the employer’s refusal to address serious safety concerns in the workplace.”

Half of Saskatchewan municipal library workers surveyed in 2022 reported they experienced violence on the job. In April, four city libraries were forced to cut their hours of operation after an employee and security guard were allegedly assaulted at the branch in Confederation.

In 2022, CUPE says one Saskatoon library worker was punched in the face, and someone attempted to abduct an employee as she walked to her car after closing up shop.

“Library workers serve their communities with pride. But for too long, they’ve been working in dangerous and unsafe workplaces,” CUPE 2669 president Jeff Bergen said in a news release on Tuesday.

“The employer is aware of these challenges and the escalation of violence on the job. It’s frustrating to keep workers and the public safe. Members have had enough, and this vote sends a clear message to the employer — violence is not part of the job.”

SPL spokesperson Kirk Sibbald struck a conciliatory tone in a statement to CTV News on Tuesday.

“A strike vote is not unusual in the collective bargaining process,” Sibbald said.

CUPE 2669 says its members are asking for “common-sense measures” to keep them safe, “including provisions like walkie-talkies, security alert bracelets and other measures that have proven to reduce violence in libraries in other jurisdictions.”

In his email to CTV News, Sibbald said SPL management is open to bargaining about safety.

“Our duty to uphold safety and security is a priority that will be reflected in the collective agreement when it is completed.”

The union also points to significant disagreement over its bid for broad wage increases to address the ballooning cost of living.

In the three years since CUPE 2669’s last agreement took effect, the buying power of a dollar in this country has gone down by over 14 per cent, based on a rough calculation through this online Bank of Canada tool.

CUPE says SPL is “refusing” suitable wage increases for its lowest-paid workers, while the number of managers and out-of-scope positions has more than doubled in the last decade.

Between 2015 and 2022, the cost of those management and admin salaries at city libraries nearly tripled, based on city public accounts statements.

SPL didn’t specifically address the dispute over pay in its emails to CTV News.

“We made the union a fair offer, and an impasse was declared,” said Sibbald.

“As a result, a mediator has now been appointed by the Minister of Labour Relations. We have faith in the process and are hopeful we can come to an agreement with the assistance of mediation.”