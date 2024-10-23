Moe, Beck focusing on key constituencies in final days of Sask. election campaign

The race to form government is heating up ahead of the provincial election on Monday.

Both the Saskatchewan NDP and the Saskatchewan Party feel they have the momentum as each leader has been focusing on different areas of the province as the campaign trail nears its end.

"We're getting very close to election day, and we're winning this thing," NDP leader Carla Beck said at a brief media availability Wednesday.

Beck made two stops in Saskatoon where she was beaming with a level of confidence usually reserved for a rally.

In a new exclusive poll from CTV News in partnership with Insightrix Research, the NDP appears to have pulled ahead slightly among decided voters.

Surveyed between Oct. 18 and 20, 50 per cent of voters say they’ll cast their ballots for the NDP, compared to 45 per cent for the Saskatchewan Party, breaking a near tie shown in previous polling.

"Our message of positive change to address the things that Saskatchewan people care most about is working," Beck said.

Scott Moe rallied in Prince Albert for a second day in a row and third time in five days. Moe was surrounded by fellow candidates as he gave a boisterous speech to supporters. With some key constituencies up for grabs, he's looking to strengthen support in Prince Albert-Carlton, a riding that's gone to his party since forming government back in 2007.

"This is your Saskatchewan Party choice, that's joined me. And there is a big, big difference between the two parties that could form government in this election," Moe said. "

While the polling data may suggest the NDP has gained support from undecided voters, neither party has widely separated itself from the other.

“They're still very, very close and they're still within that margin of error,” said Insightrix Research Director Lang McGilp. “But we are seeing a slight shift that's taken place since about a month ago right before the election was called to right now."

Prince Albert is home to two potential battlegrounds — or historically contested — constituencies, Prince Albert Carlton and Prince Albert Northcote.

Other constituencies like Martensville-Blairmore, Yorkton, Moose Jaw North and Moose Jaw Wakamow have received plenty of attention from both parties in recent days, and Beck says that's exactly where they're seeing a positive response.

"We are going to be campaigning in constituencies in this province that we haven't won for 20 years," Beck said. "People know how much opportunity there is."

On Tuesday, Moe warned against vote splitting, saying only the Sask. Party or the NDP can form government.

"If you want to have more money in your pocket, if you want a government that will defend and promote Saskatchewan's interests on the national and international stage," Moe said Wednesday in Prince Albert. "If you want a strong economy and a bright future, well then this is your party."

With both parties strategically choosing where in the province is best to campaign so close to ballots being counted, it could indicate where they can shore up support or make final gains.

--With files from Cole Davenport.