Teen charged after bear spray incident on Saskatoon city bus

    A Saskatoon bus is pictured May 27, 2020. A Saskatoon bus is pictured May 27, 2020.
    Saskatoon police are investigating after a group of teenagers discharged bear spray on a city bus Tuesday evening.

    The incident was first reported at around 6:30 p.m., according to a release from Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

    Arriving officers located the suspects in the 600 Block of Avenue X South after they fled the scene. Three of four suspects were arrested later, according to police.

    Police found and seized a large machete and bear spray after a search of one of the suspects.

    As a result, a 16-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

    Police say he was also wanted on several warrants from the Prince Albert Police Service and was breaching his court-imposed conditions.

    Police say they continue to investigate and further charges may be laid.

