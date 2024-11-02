'That brings so much healing': Mission and memory of Bella Brave kept alive through Sask. tattoo parlor

Bella Thomson, known on the internet as Bella Brave, touched millions as a social media sensation and a beacon of hope for sick children.

Along with her mother, Kyla, she gathered 7.5 million followers on TikTok, raising substantial funds for the Ronald McDonald House and spreading a message of positivity to tens of millions.

Bella suffered from three rare disorders, including an auto-immune disorder. In July, Bella passed away. Leaving her family, and following heartbroken.

Today, her memory endures, and the fundraising continues. At The Shop, a Saskatoon tattoo parlor, a fundraiser was held to honor Bella’s legacy.

Kyla Thomson with her daughter Isabella. (Courtesy: KylaCT/Instagram)

Sheena Baldo, is the co-owner of The Shop. She has been in close coordination with Bella's family to put together a money raising event in her name.

“We've been working with her family to create a fundraiser,” said Baldo.

Many of the friends, and family of Bella appeared to mark her memory permanently in ink.

“All the tattoos are inspired by Bella—some are her drawings, and others are quotes we thought fitting for her,” said Baldo

Bella’s mom, Kyla Thomson, attended, her arm lined with tattoos honoring her daughter. Although Bella's loss remains fresh, she’s comforted by the community’s ongoing support.

“As a bereaved mom, losing my daughter, I feel friends and strangers continue to talk about her, and that brings so much healing,” says Kyla.

Bella’s story has become a source of inspiration for families facing similar battles. (Noah Rishaug/CTV News)

One tattoo stands out in particular.

“It says, ‘Dear Mom, we all love you, and don’t forget us.’ Then she crosses out ‘us’ and writes ‘me,’ which is really funny if you knew her sense of humor," said Thomson

Bella’s story has become a source of inspiration for families facing similar battles.

“I just aspire to be as brave as they were,” shares Ashley Hobbins, who met Bella through her own child's experience in Toronto.

The Shop is donating most of the proceeds from the event to the Ronald McDonald House, keeping Bella Brave’s mission alive.