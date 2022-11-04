'Symphony of viruses': physicians, schools see increase in illnesses

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine chief justice: Judges are going to war

Ukraine's top judge says justices have left the courtroom to take up arms, while those who've remained at work are regularly interrupted by air raid warnings, missile strikes and having to run to shelter.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London