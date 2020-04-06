#SupportLocal: CTV supports local businesses during COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to unprecedented challenges for Saskatchewanians and the local Saskatchewan economy. CTV, Pure Country and Bell Media are encouraging people to do what they can to support local businesses who have been profoundly affected by the virtual lockdown of our community.
When you have to shop for essential goods or are shopping online, please consider helping out local businesses above all. After all, the people who run those businesses are your fellow citizens, your neighbours. They pay local taxes and support local charities and sports teams.
So here is a list of valued CTV, Pure Country and Bell Media clients who remain open for business, either at their storefronts or online. We thank them for helping to keep our economy running and our province supplied with what it needs. We encourage you to help local businesses out as well! We will all get through this together.
- Derek Ryan, General Sales Manager, Bell Media Saskatchewan.
Please Note: Only essential services have physical locations open. Others are online only. So please be sure to contact them before heading out to a location.
- Affinity Credit Union 1-866-863-6237
- Alfa Romeo Saskatoon 306-280-5131
- Alloy Collision Centre 306-374-3831
- Audi Saskatoon 306-260-3116
- Bateman Jewellers batemanrocks@gmail.com
- Beehive Flooring 306-244-4772
- BN Steel &Metals 306-242-3669
- Solvason Insurance Group 306-649-1420
- D&S Developments 306-374-4774
- Dufresne Furniture & Appliances 306-653-1736
- Dutch Growers 306-249-1222
- Jubilee Ford 306-230-8542
- Impact Diesel Performance 306-649-3835
- Jaguar Saskatoon 306-880-1477
- Land Rover Saskatoon 306-514-3960
- Leyda's Restaurant 306-244-0707
- Market Tire 306-244-5442
- Maserati of Saskatoon 306-280-5131
- Mercedes-Benz Saskatoon 306-227-9167
- Saskatoon Mitsubishi 306-280-5131
- Nufloors Saskatoon 306-665-1888
- Porsche Centre Saskatchewan 306-261-2259
- PWM Private Wealth Counsel 306-975-9500
- Saskatchewan Blue Cross 1-800-667--6853
- Skye Planning Group 306-956-0003
- Soul Paper 306-665-7685
- Trinity Safety & Training 306-955-9933
- Oak Centre RV Mall 306-384-4900
- Volvo Saskatoon 306-880-1477
- Wilson's Lifestyle Centre 306-955-9580
- TCU Financial Group 1-877-828-4343
- Saskatoon Funeral Home 1 306-244-5577
- Prairie Oxygen 1 306-384-5255
- Columbarium At St John's 1 306-343-5323
- Traxx Footwear 1 306-956-2272
- Saskatchewan Municipal Hail 1-306-569-1852
- BDO 1(855) 236-3328
- Monarch Trailers 1 306-237-4748
- Extreme Range Outfitters 1 306-380-7363
- The Palisades 1 306-664-6163
- Villa Royale 1(306) 978-3066
- Early’s 1(306) 931-1995
- Lubrication Station 1(306) 249-5823
- United Food and commercial workers 1(306) 382-4922
- Saskatchewan Common Ground Alliance 1 (306) 539-2169
- Battleford Furniture 306-937-7474
- The Commissionaires 306-244-6588
- Discovery Co-op North Battleford (306) 446-7260
- Homequarter Coffee House 306-975-2010
- Stil Boutique North Battleford
- Chic & Shabby North Battleford 306-446-2442
- DSG Power Services 306-242-7644
- Re/Max Bridge City 306-934-8383
- Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC 306-445-3300
- Canada West RV 306-934-1110
If your business is operating and you would like to be added to our list of businesses please email Bell Media GSM - Derek.Ryan@bellmedia.ca.