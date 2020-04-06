The COVID-19 pandemic has led to unprecedented challenges for Saskatchewanians and the local Saskatchewan economy. CTV, Pure Country and Bell Media are encouraging people to do what they can to support local businesses who have been profoundly affected by the virtual lockdown of our community.

When you have to shop for essential goods or are shopping online, please consider helping out local businesses above all. After all, the people who run those businesses are your fellow citizens, your neighbours. They pay local taxes and support local charities and sports teams.

So here is a list of valued CTV, Pure Country and Bell Media clients who remain open for business, either at their storefronts or online. We thank them for helping to keep our economy running and our province supplied with what it needs. We encourage you to help local businesses out as well! We will all get through this together.

- Derek Ryan, General Sales Manager, Bell Media Saskatchewan.

Please Note: Only essential services have physical locations open. Others are online only. So please be sure to contact them before heading out to a location.

If your business is operating and you would like to be added to our list of businesses please email Bell Media GSM - Derek.Ryan@bellmedia.ca.