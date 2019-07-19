

CTV Saskatoon





Following a severe thunderstorm warning and tornado watch, heavy winds and rain blew through Saskatoon Thursday evening, leaving a trail of damage behind.

Winds gusting to 85 kilometers an hour tore the roof off EFL Flooring in the Sutherland area. With the roof gone, water poured into the building, creating pools of water.

No one was injured, but some vehicles sustained damage.

More rain is expected in Saskatoon on Friday.