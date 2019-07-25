For a fifth year the Children’s Healthy Heart Camp of Saskatchewan offers a unique place for kids to be kids and enjoy themselves at camp while making new friends.

It also helps them learn more about their specific heart conditions.

“As far as were aware were the only program like this in Canada,” camp organizer and University of Saskatchewan kinesiology professor Marta Erlandson told CTV News.

This camp offers games, activities and goofy counsellors as well as specialized activities.

“We want to promote them being physically active, and so we teach them how to cope with anxiety’s around that or worries. We also do sessions on nutrition so they learn some different healthy eating habits,” Erlandson said.

In addition to dietary advice and counselling, they brought in pediatric residents from Royal University Hospital to meet with each camper to help explain their condition and answer any questions.

“I was afraid to come here at first, but now it makes me feel accompanied, and more people are like me,” Camper Keaton Dirks said.

Erlandson said the feeling of belonging that comes with a camp with like this is important, and how it helps campers realize they are not alone.

They also love the pool. And I think one of the unique things about the pool is they do get to see the scars, and how most of them are similar.”

Camper Taeya Kowalchuck also recognizes the importance of feeling like she is similar to her peers, while enjoying a real camp experience.

“They’ve been through tough times, then we can compare stuff and talk about stuff, and just have fun.”