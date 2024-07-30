Subsidiary of Bourgault fined $65,000 for workplace accident near Saskatoon

A subsidiary of Bourgault Industries has pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court in connection to an incident in 2022 that saw a worker seriously injured by a flammable solvent.

On July 22, Bourgault operating as Highline Manufacturing Ltd pleaded guilty to one violation of occupational health and safety regulations, according to a news release from the province.

The court found that the company contravened clause 3-1 (a) of the regulations – specifically failing at the provision and maintenance of a plant, systems, or working environment to ensure the health and safety of employees.

Two other charges were withdrawn, according to the province.

A fine of $46,428.57 with an $18,571.43 surcharge for a total of $65,000 was issued.

The incident took place on June 22, 2022 in Vonda, Sask. when a worker was seriously injured while flushing a highly flammable solvent through an electrostatic paint gun.

Highline Manufacturing has been wholly-owned subsidiary of Bourgault since 2006.

Vonda is located 44 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.