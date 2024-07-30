SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Subsidiary of Bourgault fined $65,000 for workplace accident near Saskatoon

    Highline Manufacturing Ltd. (Source: Highline Manufacturing/LinkedIn) Highline Manufacturing Ltd. (Source: Highline Manufacturing/LinkedIn)
    Share

    A subsidiary of Bourgault Industries has pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court in connection to an incident in 2022 that saw a worker seriously injured by a flammable solvent.

    On July 22, Bourgault operating as Highline Manufacturing Ltd pleaded guilty to one violation of occupational health and safety regulations, according to a news release from the province.

    The court found that the company contravened clause 3-1 (a) of the regulations – specifically failing at the provision and maintenance of a plant, systems, or working environment to ensure the health and safety of employees.

    Two other charges were withdrawn, according to the province.

    A fine of $46,428.57 with an $18,571.43 surcharge for a total of $65,000 was issued.

    The incident took place on June 22, 2022 in Vonda, Sask. when a worker was seriously injured while flushing a highly flammable solvent through an electrostatic paint gun.

    Highline Manufacturing has been wholly-owned subsidiary of Bourgault since 2006.

    Vonda is located 44 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral

    The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News