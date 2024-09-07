Saskatoon Public Schools offers counselling support after student set on fire at high school

In the wake of the tragic incident of setting a student on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate, Saskatoon Public Schools announced that it is providing counselling services to students and staff affected by the event.

“During times like these, it is essential that we come together to support one another. To assist with healing and provide help, counselling services were available at Evan Hardy on Friday, September 6, and will be available again on Monday, September 9, as well as when school resumes,” the school division said in a statement on Saturday.

On Thursday around 12:30 p.m., police were called to Evan Hardy Collegiate school where a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire.

The suspect, a 14-year-old girl, who was arrested at the scene immediately after the shocking incident, appeared in Saskatoon Provincial Court Friday morning.

She faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and arson, according to police.

Saskatoon Public Schools says classes will be cancelled Monday, but the school will remain open and counselling services will be available for students.

The school division expressed condolences to the victim and injured staff members. They acknowledged the profound impact of the incident on the school community and emphasized the importance of support and healing.

The school division says it is also working with experts in trauma response to provide additional support and guidance.

“In addition to the counselling supports available, Evan Hardy's administration and division leadership have been consulting with Kevin Cameron, Executive Director of the Center for Trauma Informed Practices, a leading expert in trauma response in North America. At Saskatoon Public Schools, administrators, counsellors, and other key personnel receive training from the Centre for Trauma Informed Practices to respond to threatening or tragic events.”

Saskatoon Public Schools encouraged students and families to reach out to school staff for assistance and support during this difficult time.

“The serious nature of this incident brings up strong emotions. If students or families have questions or need support, we encourage you to reach out to your school. Whether it’s speaking to a teacher, a counsellor, or a school administrator, know that there are trusted adults to listen and help.”