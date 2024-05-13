Stonebridge house fire caused by unattended smoker in the back yard: Saskatoon Fire Department

A fire in Saskatoon’s Stonebridge neighbourhood that burned through the roof of a home and drew a crowd of onlookers was ignited by an unattended backyard smoker, according to the fire department.

The Saskatoon Fire Department says crews were called to the 200 block of Sutter Place around 1:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the residence.

As crews started to battle the blaze, a crowd of spectators assembled on a hill behind the home, which backs onto Highway 11.

Firefighters hosed down the flames, which had penetrated the roof of the house, while another crew entered the home with another hose to confirm no one remained inside.

All the occupants safely evacuated, the fire department said.

The fire department says the fire was accidental and started by an unattended cooking appliance in the back yard — a smoker. It caused an estimated $300,000 in damage.

(Source: Reddit / u/n7a7n7a7)