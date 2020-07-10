Advertisement
'Stand Against Brutality' rally held outside Saskatoon city hall In wake of arrest video's release
Nicole Di Donato
Published Friday, July 10, 2020 5:01AM CST
SASKATOON -- Close to 50 people gathered outside City Hall Thursday afternoon for the “Stand Against Brutality” rally, organized by the Saskatoon Coordination Committee Against Police Violence.
Some participants held up signs calling for justice for Evan Penner, an Indigenous man who is at the centre of a video that has raised questions about police use of force.
Penner was arrested in the Broadway area Saturday after the Saskatoon Police Service received reports of a suspicious person in the area. His mother Sherri was in attendance at the rally.
Attendees kneeled during a moment of silence. There were also a handful of speakers who shared their personal experiences.