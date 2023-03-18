Stability, resources and economy just some reasons for Sask premier’s high approval rating: Expert

There are several reasons for Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe’s high approval ratings, one political expert says.

Moe was given a 60 per cent approval rating in a recent Angus Reid Institute poll.

It was the second-highest rating in the country, with Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey at the highest with 62 per cent.

Poll results show that three out of five people in the province approve of Moe, with 23 per cent strongly approving of him and two per cent strongly disapproving.

Assistant professor of politics at the University of Saskatchewan Daniel Westlake said Moe’s high rank was connected to the stability in the province.

“We have to look at things that are fairly consistent over time. So I wouldn't be looking at things like recent developments, new developments in education or health care or those kinds of issues, because they're just not long-term enough to explain this kind of stability. Partisan support certainly makes sense,” Westlake told CTV News.

“I think we can look to an economy in Saskatchewan that certainly performed better than what we've seen in a lot of the rest of the country is kind of second wealthiest province and they can take a lot of credit for that.”

Westlake also said Saskatchewan was a fairly conservative province, which lends itself to a higher ranking for the Sask. Party leader.

Moe’s position on the province’s resources could also account for the boost, according to Westlake.

“I think there's a number of things coming together to hear that here to lead to a fairly consistent and stable level of strong support for both Scott Moe and for the Sask Party.”

Moe’s approval rating meanwhile jumped up from 56 per cent in a December 2022 poll.

With files from Drew Postey, Matt Young