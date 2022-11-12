'Some of the most important work I’ve done in my life': War artist drawings raising money for Ukraine

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Two aircraft collide, crash during Dallas air show

Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in Dallas, exploding into a ball of flames and sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was not clear how many people were on board the planes.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London