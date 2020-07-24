SASKATOON -- The Ministry of Social Services says it was aware of issues at City Centre Inn and Suites, where tenants receiving income assistance lived.

On Thursday, around 120 people were relocated from the property — previously called the Northwoods Inn and Suites — after an order by the Saskatoon Fire Department to shut down the motel.

The fire department called the property’s living conditions “deplorable.” Pictures taken inside by inspectors show sewage covering a bathroom floor and signs of pest infestations.

“We have been aware of challenges with the property,” Jeff Redekop, the executive director of ministry's Income Assistance Service Delivery program, said in a statement to CTV News.

“We do not have the mandate to inspect housing units in the private market. Property inspections are the role of municipalities.“

Redekop said Social Services doesn’t pick anyone’s accommodations and never “placed” anyone at the motel.

“It's important to note that income assistance clients, like all other citizens, decide where they will reside. They may use their income assistance benefits to support their choice,” Redekop said.

Rob Diming, a man who lived at the motel, said he didn't like it, but it was the only affordable option.

“You got to deal with people yelling and screaming, fights, gunshots every other night. I wouldn’t recommend this to my worst enemy — or maybe I would, it’s not a good place,” Diming said.

On Thursday, police confirmed a stabbing which allegedly happened overnight at the motel was being investigated.

Dried blood could be seen on the ground outside of one of the units as the relocation of tenants got underway.

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) told CTV News the property has a history of being a “hotspot."

In the past six years, police have received nearly 3,000 calls to the motel according to SPS statisitcs. So far in 2020, SPS received nearly 500 calls.

Insp. Cam McBride said at the location, he’s been on-scene for everything from basic medical calls, to stabbings, shootings and even a homicide.

“It’s a location that for many years has been a high crime complex for us. It’s an area that you would call a hotspot — a place we go to more frequently than other places,” McBride said, adding that he hopes the closure will be for the good.

“I’m hoping the circumstance is a critical moment for those who need to make a positive life change."

In an interview with CTV News earlier this week, John Pontes, the motel's owner, said he plans to correct the issues identified by inspectors.