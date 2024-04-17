Slushy streets slow Saskatoon commute

Motorists in Saskatoon are advised to drive cautiously, with roads wet and slushy following a night of rain and now.

The city says the slushy conditions are expected to continue until Thursday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) estimates Saskatoon will see up to 10 centimetres of snow throughout Wednesday with gusty winds up to 70 kilometres per hour.

ECCC says temperatures will stay near the freezing mark during the day and could reach -7C overnight.

The city said crews have been working throughout the night applying de-icing materials on Circle Drive, high-speed roads, and major intersections to prevent icing.

“Even with the use of salt to prevent icing, the fluctuation in temperature and wind gusting can create icy conditions. Drivers are reminded to leave extra time for travelling, slow down, and be cautious for the morning peak commute,” the city said.

The city said crews will be grading snow and slush from priority streets and sidewalks.