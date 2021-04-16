SASKATOON -- The drive-thru COVID-19 immunization clinic in Saskatoon saw wait times of around six hours late Friday morning and into the afternoon, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

The wait applied to those 48-54 of age only, the SHA said on Twitter.

“Those not yet in line may wish to try later today.”

The drive-thru, located at Prairieland Park, is scheduled to close at 10:30 p.m. and reopen Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

Saskatoon has seen a recent surge in COVID-19 variant cases and Mayor Charlie Clark on Thursday asked residents to take extra precautions.

You can check the current wait times on the SHA website.