SASKATOON -- On Thursday afternoon, city officials called a virtual news conference to address the rise of variant COVID-19 cases in Saskatoon.

"We will lose lives if we don't take steps right now," Mayor Charlie Clark said in his opening remarks.

While Clark said the city isn't able to implement restrictions beyond those imposed by the province, he encouraged residents to voluntarily take extra measures.

"I am asking residents to go above and beyond the restrictions for these next weeks ahead. It's simply a time to be careful with everything you do," Clark said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has warned about an increased risk of COVID-19 variants in the Saskatoon area.

As of Wednesday, the city had 328 Variant of Concern cases.

"We are very concerned that Saskatoon (variant) case numbers are trending up," Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said on Tuesday.