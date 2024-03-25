'Sharing economy': Saskatoon theatre artists looking to share resources

A joint project between the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) drama department and the City of Saskatoon is exploring new models to keep the local theatre scene thriving.

U of S drama professor Carla Orosz and City of Saskatoon arts and grants consultant Kathy Allen are teaming up to find the best ways to share resources among theatre organizations and build a “sustainable theatre production ecosystem,” according to a U of S news release.

“If artists don’t have those resources, some artists will pay out of their own pocket to entertain and bring arts and culture into our province. That shouldn’t happen,” said Orosz.

Without exploring new ways of sharing resources, artists might decide they can no longer afford to put on productions, or choose to go to other markets, says Orosz.

Through a $29,000 grant from the city’s research junction initiative, the two are looking for ways that theatre companies can collaborate by pooling resources like spaces, costumes and sets.

“It’s not just about saving money. It’s about saving energy. And certainly, I hear the young designers talking about it in a different way,” Allen said.

“It’s about not spending resources you don’t have to. What can you reuse, recycle ... it’s pretty practical.”

Part of the funding will go toward setting up a community archive of props, costumes, set pieces and other resources — moving towards a “sharing economy.”

“We want to stop putting stuff into a landfill,” said Orosz. “Where do all these beautiful new things go? And right now, every theatre is running out of space.”