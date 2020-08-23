SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public about a possible COVID-19 exposure at two Prince Albert businesses.

The SHA says an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 visited a Dollarama and a Safeway when the individual was likely infectious.

The first exposure occurred on Aug. 21 at a Dollarama on 2nd Ave. West from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The second exposure was also on Aug. 21 at Safeway on 2nd Ave. West from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The SHA is advising anyone who visited these locations during those times to immediately self-isolate if they have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange a test.

Anyone who hasn’t developed symptoms should monitor themselves for 14 days, the SHA said.