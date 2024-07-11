Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Saskatoon

Environment Canada is warning Saskatoon residents of the possibility of severe thunderstorms developing Thursday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, a weak cold front moving into the province is creating conditions favorable for dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

These thunderstorms will move to the east or southeast through the evening.

These storms will bring large hail that can damage property and cause injury, according to Environment Canada.

“Very strong wind gusts can damage buildings, down trees, and blow large vehicles off the road. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes,” Environment Canada said in an advisory issued Thursday afternoon.

Saskatoon residents were advised to remain vigilant, keeping a watchful eye on weather updates and forecasts.

However, Saskatoon’s forecast predicts skies clearing early in the evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers.