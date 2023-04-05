See the moment Sask. police rescue an 86-year-old man stranded in snowy field after nightfall

Aerial footage captured by a police plane shows the dramatic moment an 86-year-old man was rescued in a snowy field in Saskatchewan.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, a vulnerable person potentially in need of assistance was reported to Warman RCMP.

Police determined an 86-year-old man got his vehicle stuck in the snow in the Borden area and a witness saw him walk away without proper winter clothing or boots, according to RCMP

When he didn't immediately return, the witness called police.

Shortly after RCMP arrived and started searching for the man, they asked for help from the Saskatoon Police Service air support unit because nightfall was approaching and the temperature would drop, RCMP said.

The crew of the police plane spotted the man about 2.5 kilometres from his vehicle roughly two hours after he was reported missing.

The plane's heat-sensing camera used for such searches captured the moment RCMP reached the man.

The man was cold but not injured, police said. He was reunited with his family.

"We were able to locate this male and return him to warmth and safety quite quickly,” Warman RCMP S/Sgt. Jason Teniuk said in a news release.

“When Saskatchewan’s police services work together to share resources and knowledge during investigations, public safety is enhanced," Teniuk said.