Scammers target property owners hit by Saskatoon real estate firm's shutdown

Scammers appear to be targeting property owners affected by the shutdown of a Saskatoon-based real estate company.

Epic Alliance Real Estate Inc., which managed hundreds of properties in Saskatoon and North Battleford, shut down operations in January.

Many out-of-province investors who were part of the company's "Hassle Free Landlord Program" have unexpectedly found themselves responsible for homes they have never seen in person.

According to the City of North Battleford, fraudulent letters are being sent to owners of Epic properties.

The letters request the recipients to call a phone number.

"Do not call the number listed," the city said in a warning on social media.

"The RCMP has been informed about these potentially fraudulent letters."

The failed real estate firm is currently the subject of a court-ordered investigation.