'Saw all the zeroes': Saskatoon $2M lotto winner 'looking forward to taking it easy'

Saskatoon -

Like many in the city, Brian Taylor was excited to check his ticket after it was announced a $2 million dollar Western 649 ticket had been sold in Saskatoon.

“I checked my numbers on the WCLC website, I just wasn’t sure about the last number. But when I saw the winning ticket was purchased in Saskatoon I thought, ‘That must be me,'" Taylor said in a Western Canda Lottery Corporation news release.

“After that, I scanned my ticket on the Lotto Spot app and saw all the zeroes, I couldn’t believe it," Taylor said.

Taylor, who bought his ticket winning at a Shell station on McOrmond Drive, says he plans to "semi-retire."

“It’s been a dream of mine for a while and I’m really looking forward to just taking it easy.”

Taylor's win comes less than a month after a massive $55 million Lotto Max win in the city.