SaskTel bringing 5G service to Saskatoon in 2022

SaskTel is starting to roll out 5G network service in Saskatoon.

“Today’s announcement is an important step forward as we strive to bring 5G service to our customers throughout the province,” SaskTel President and CEO Doug Burnett said in a news release Thursday.

“Combining unparalleled wireless data speeds with incredible network capacity and near real-time connections, our 5G network raises the standard for connectivity and paves the way for exciting technological innovations that will transform the way we connect to the world around us.”

SaskTel has also expanded its 5G network to 15 additional towers in the City of Regina, including the downtown business district. SaskTel plans to expand its 5G network to cover most of Regina and Saskatoon by the end of the year.

In order to connect to its 5G network, SaskTel customers will need to be within a 5G coverage area, have a 5G capable device that is certified for use on the SaskTel 5G network and subscribe to a 5G compatible wireless plan.

Powered by Samsung, SaskTel’s 5G network delivers data speeds of up to 1.2 Gigabits per second (Gbps) allowing customers to connect faster than ever before, SaskTel said in the release.

"Future benefits of the 5G network once fully deployed will include incredible capacity and ultra-low latency, enabling new use cases for wireless technology that will be the foundation that next-generation innovations will be built upon."