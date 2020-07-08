SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon is offering a new range of rates for the 2020 Zoo Season Pass due to the shortened season and COVID regulations.

The zoo reopened Wednesday, in full compliance with the guidelines and restrictions as required by the Chief Medical Health Officer and regulated under the Government of Saskatchewan’s Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan, the city said in a news release.

A family pass is $60, down from $85. Adults are down to $35 from $42.50. Youth passes are $20 instead of $25.50. Passes for children five and under remain free.

Zoo admission will be limited to 300 guests per hour session, including admission and exit times, with the last admission at 3:30.

Sessions can be booked up to seven days in advance by calling 306-975-2855 and online booking will be available soon, the city says.

A limited number of walk-in spots will be available each session.

Zoo hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The Forestry Farm Park will be open daily 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.