SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon woman showed up at St. Paul's emergency with a neck stab wound

    Officers with Saskatoon’s serious assault unit are investigating after a woman turned up at the emergency room of St. Paul’s Hospital with a stab wound in her neck on Friday.

    Police were called to the hospital around 1 p.m., shortly after the 33-year-old woman arrived.

    She was treated immediately and her condition has since improved, according to a police news release.

    Officers haven’t been able to identify any suspects or determine the scene of the assault, police said.

    Anyone with information or video evidence of the assault is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

