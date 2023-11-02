Saskatoon woman accused of faking death pleads guilty to child abduction
A Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death, and the death of her son, has pleaded guilty to three of nine charges she’s facing.
Dawn Walker pleaded guilty to forging a passport, possessing a forged document and abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order.
The 49-year-old woman made the guilty pleas at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday, with her high-profile attorney Marie Henein present.
In a joint sentencing submission, the Crown requested a 12-month conditional sentence, followed by 18 months of probation.
On July 24,2022 Walker and her son were reported missing. Her truck and belongings were found the next morning at Chief Whitecap Park in Saskatoon.
Following the discovery, police and volunteers spent days combing the park and the adjacent South Saskatchewan River for any sign of Walker or her son.
Through financial records, Canadian and U.S. investigators located Walker and her son at an Airbnb in Oregon City.
In a statement issued after her arrest, Walker defended her actions and said she was "left with no choice."
After her arrest, Saskatoon police said Walker had previously made domestic violence allegations but no charges resulted.
--This is a developing story. More details to come.
With files from Josh Lynn.
