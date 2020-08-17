SASKATOON -- An outdoor firing range is now in the process of being taken over by the Saskatoon Wildlife Federation for educational purposes.

The recommendation was approved unanimously by the City's finance committee Monday afternoon.

The federation will be taking over the old firing range for a dollar where they plan to turn it into a multicultural centre, as well as a location for its wildlife offices.

Todd Holmquist, the executive director of the Saskatoon Wildlife Federation, says it'll be a destination where people can appreciate the outdoors.

“Members of the community or members from outside of the community, come into Saskatoon and turn it into one more ... one more spot, where they could come and learn about the importance of the area," he said.

The Wildlife Federation will cover all costs when it comes to moving the location.