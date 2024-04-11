SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon Ward 8 councillor Sarina Gersher is not seeking re-election

    Ward 8 Coun. Sarina Gersher smiles during a swearing-in ceremony at Saskatoon City Hall on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. (Stephen Kent/CTV Saskatoon) Ward 8 Coun. Sarina Gersher smiles during a swearing-in ceremony at Saskatoon City Hall on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. (Stephen Kent/CTV Saskatoon)
    Saskatoon city councillor for Ward 8, Sarina Gersher, announced Thursday that she will not be running in the upcoming municipal election.

    “It has been an incredible privilege to represent Ward 8 neighbours at city hall for the past eight years,” Gersher said in a statement.

    “Together we have been able to make change in many areas, including neighborhood safety; renewed investment in infrastructure for roads, sidewalks, parks, and waste management; and support for the local economy and environment.”

    While acknowledging the inherent challenges of political work, Gersher didn’t say the specific reason behind her decision, or mention future plans.

    Sarina has been representing Ward 8 neighbours on City Council since 2016

    Ward 8 represents the neighbourhoods of Briarwood, Brighton, College Park, East College Park, Greystone Heights, Hillcrest Management Area, Wildwood, and Holmwood Development Area.

    The election will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

